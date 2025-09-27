PTC stake sale saga: NTPC’s buyout plan hits an NHPC wall
- PTC India’s long-running stake sale saga took a twist as NTPC made a bid to buy out the company’s co-promoters but hit a wall.
- NHPC, which had earlier attempted a similar buyout but dropped the plan, is unwilling to sell its stake.
New Delhi: After NHPC Ltd dropped plans to buy out its co-promoters’ stake in controversy-hit PTC India Ltd, thermal power giant NTPC Ltd pitched a similar proposal but has run into an obstacle.
NHPC, India’s largest hydropower generator, is unwilling to sell its stake in the power trading joint venture although it had, while shelving its buyout plan, said power trading was not its core business.