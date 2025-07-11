Some public sector banks are not in favour of the government exploring the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code route for stressed central government enterprises, fearing this would make for a more complicated debt resolution process.

Executives at state-owned financial institutions said the government’s backing and guarantees on Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) borrowings and asset monetisation help them settle claims smoothly without having to write-off large portions of debt.

But if the government’s proposal goes through, lenders fear stressed CPSEs may head to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), where resolutions are often time-consuming involving multiple stakeholders.

The central government is re-evaluating the use of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to wind up bankrupt central public sector enterprises following a fresh review of the proposed closure of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd and PEC Ltd, both flagged as non-performing assets by lenders.

The proposal to explore the IBC route for stressed CPSEs has been raised in meetings held by the Department of Public Enterprises with other government departments, including the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a government official and bank executives Mint spoke with.