Some public sector banks are not in favour of the government exploring the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code route for stressed central government enterprises, fearing this would make for a more complicated debt resolution process.
Some public sector banks are not in favour of the government exploring the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code route for stressed central government enterprises, fearing this would make for a more complicated debt resolution process.
Executives at state-owned financial institutions said the government’s backing and guarantees on Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) borrowings and asset monetisation help them settle claims smoothly without having to write-off large portions of debt.
Executives at state-owned financial institutions said the government’s backing and guarantees on Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) borrowings and asset monetisation help them settle claims smoothly without having to write-off large portions of debt.
But if the government’s proposal goes through, lenders fear stressed CPSEs may head to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), where resolutions are often time-consuming involving multiple stakeholders.
The central government is re-evaluating the use of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to wind up bankrupt central public sector enterprises following a fresh review of the proposed closure of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd and PEC Ltd, both flagged as non-performing assets by lenders.
The proposal to explore the IBC route for stressed CPSEs has been raised in meetings held by the Department of Public Enterprises with other government departments, including the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a government official and bank executives Mint spoke with.
“The NCLT platform has helped in resolution of multiple cases of stressed assets and has emerged as one of the most effective systems to deliver quick results. However, the case with CPSEs is different," said an executive with a large public sector bank, speaking on condition of anonymity because the issue relates to government policy.
“In cases where both lenders and borrowers are state-owned entities, the government should look at settling entire dues of a company either through budgetary provisions or through asset monetisation as several CPSEs also have big land banks and prime real estate," the executive said.
Another executive with a public sector bank, which is a lead bank in lending to several central public sector enterprises, said banks would have to take big cuts on such loans if their exposure to CPSEs is taken to the bankruptcy tribunal.
Several loss-making CPSEs have been in this state for several years and may not find good suitors at NCLT, resulting in lower valuations and big write-offs for the lenders, the executive said, also declining to be identified.
Spokespersons of the finance and textiles ministries, Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Commerce, and the PMO didn’t respond to emailed queries.
- The government is re-evaluating how to wind down unviable state-run firms, with over ₹21,000 crore in losses among 55 CPSEs in FY24, and is considering a market-driven insolvency route despite lender concerns.
- Public sector banks are resisting the government’s proposal to use the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for stressed central public sector enterprises, fearing heavy loan losses and weak asset recovery.
- Bankers also argue that CPSEs benefit from sovereign backing and hold valuable land assets, making direct settlements or monetisation preferable to low-valuation resolutions in bankruptcy courts.
- Some experts, however, say the time-tested IBC framework offers a more market-oriented approach to debt resolution rather than having to rely on taxpayer-funded bailouts or budgetary provisions, and that this could instil market discipline and enhance transparency.
‘IBC a time-tested framework’
The Union government is weighing the closure of seven loss-making central public sector enterprises—National Textile Corporation Ltd and its five subsidiaries, and British India Corporation Ltd.
Also under consideration are the restructuring, closure or liquidation of a bulk of 55 struggling CPSEs, whose combined losses added up to more than ₹21,000 crore in 2023-24, said an official aware of the government’s thinking.
The option of using the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code route is under consideration but no final decision has been taken, this person said, declining to be identified.
Industry experts said the proposal to use the NCLT route for resolving the debt of loss-making CPSEs reflects the Central government’s intent to explore structured mechanisms for the turnaround of public sector undertakings.
“While concerns from lenders are understandable—particularly around timelines and the complexity of managing multiple stakeholders, including the government and employees—the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code remains a time-tested framework for enabling revival, not just recovery," said Shalini Shrivastav, partner–deals, PwC India.
Srivastav said as the IBC has proven effective in reviving distressed firms by attracting strategic investors and capital, extending this framework to public sector entities could instil market discipline, enhance transparency, and pave the way for long-term viability.
“With appropriate safeguards and stakeholder alignment, using the IBC route can strike the right balance between financial resolution and national interest—particularly when led by the government itself," she added.
“The government is right in pursuing a market-oriented approach for debt resolution rather than a bailout funded by taxpayers’ money," added Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.
According to the Public Enterprises Survey 2023-24, the number of central public sector enterprises increased to 272 at the end of FY24 from 254 in the year prior. Of the 272 operating CPSEs in FY24, 212 made a total net profit of ₹3.43 trillion while 58 made net losses aggregating to ₹0.21 trillion.
Data for FY25 isn’t available yet.