Public sector banks pay more than private peers. That's until you reach the top

Mumbai: If you thought public sector banks don’t pay well, think again. India’s state-owned lenders are better paymasters than their private peers, with average salaries at banks including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda far higher than those at ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, a Mint analysis of data from annual reports showed.

However, the chiefs of private banks as well as their senior management staff continue to earn much more than their public sector bank counterparts.

The average salary at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, the largest private lenders, stood at ₹11.14 lakh and ₹13 lakh, respectively, in FY25. In contrast, the average salary at SBI was ₹27.2 lakh and at Bank of Baroda it was ₹22.1 lakh.

The average salary was derived by dividing the aggregate employee expenses in the financial year by the number of employees at the end of the year. This means that employees who left before end-March are not accounted for in the year-end total. The analysis covered data from 10 public sector banks and 10 private sector banks from FY23 to FY25.

The gap, experts said, is primarily on account of higher salaries at the lower levels of public sector banks, with lower hikes than the private sector as one climbs the ladder. The gap in salaries widens sharply at the leadership level.

HDFC Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer drew ₹12.06 crore in FY25, while ICICI Bank’s CEO earned ₹10.45 crore. In comparison, Bank of Baroda’s CEO took home ₹73.92 lakh and the chairman of SBI received ₹63.87 lakh, the annual report shows.

Structurally different

Experts said the difference stems mainly from how compensation structures are designed in public and private sector banks.

“Public sector banks tend to pay more at junior management levels and private sector banks tend to pay more at senior management levels," said Dinkar Pawan, a director at Deloitte India. “In private banks, pay is shaped by talent market forces, whereas in PSBs it is determined by pre-agreed pay scales."

Pawan added that private banks have a significantly higher incremental requirement for entry-level talent than PSBs, keeping the entry-level pay in check. He said the gap exists at both junior and senior levels but becomes especially sharp at the top.

“In private banks, pay increases with experience and seniority, not just in terms of fixed compensation but also in terms of bonuses and ESOPs (employee stock options). This is particularly true at the top management, where the disparity becomes even more pronounced. It must be noted, however, that the benefits offered by PSBs tend to be significantly better compared to private banks," said Pawan.

Others said that the median salary — the mid-point in the data when all salaries are stacked in order — also reflects this divergence. The median employee salary — except for board members and key managerial personnel — at HDFC Bank was ₹5.6 lakh for male employees and ₹3.9 lakh for female employees. In comparison, SBI’s median employee salary was ₹13.9 lakh and ₹12.8 lakh for male and female staff, respectively.

Roopank Chaudhary, partner and head of data solutions at professional services firm Aon, pointed out that median salaries in PSBs, based on their internal data, are higher than in private sector banks only up to mid-management levels.

“PSB salaries tend to be higher at junior management levels as the recruitment happens on the basis of the probationary officer exam where the salary scale is pre-fixed at a central level," said Chaudhary.

Hiring practice

That is not the case with private sector bank hiring, which may happen across channels and from different colleges and institutions and at lower levels, he said. Chaudhary said the difference is sharper beyond mid-management.

“The disparity becomes highest at senior levels since the variable pay is much more aggressive in private sector banks as compared to PSBs, which have lower variable pay, and also due to the presence of long-term incentives, which is only given in private sector banks," he said.

Pawan and Chaudhary agreed that while disparities at the junior level have always existed, the gap at the senior level has widened in recent years. The difference between leadership salaries at SBI and HDFC Bank have also widened.

While SBI is the largest Indian lender by assets, HDFC Bank is the largest private sector bank. The gap in the salaries of HDFC Bank’s chief executive and SBI’s chairman — SBI has an executive chairman and four managing directors, a structure unique to the lender — has widened from ₹10.2 crore in FY23 to ₹11.4 crore in FY25, the data compiled by Mint showed.

Private sector banks continued to report salary increases in FY25, though at a slower pace than in earlier years. At public sector banks, the trend was mixed: Bank of Baroda posted a smaller rise compared with FY24, while SBI saw a decline.

At HDFC Bank, the average salary per employee rose 7% to ₹11.14 lakh in FY25, after climbing 16% in the previous year. ICICI Bank reported an even sharper increase, with the average pay increasing 18% to ₹13 lakh in FY25, following a 17.6% rise in FY24.

Bank of Baroda employees saw their average salary increase 5.7% to ₹22.1 lakh in FY25, after a 22% growth in FY24. At SBI, the average salary slipped 11.4% to ₹27.2 lakh in FY25, after surging more than 26% the year before.

Emails sent to SBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank remained unanswered.

Compensation at the top has climbed steadily in private sector banks, while salaries at state-run banks remain modest despite occasional spikes. At HDFC Bank, the MD and CEO’s pay rose almost 12% in FY25, following a 2% increase in FY24. ICICI Bank’s MD and CEO salary went up 5% in FY25, after a 4% rise the year before.

Among public sector lenders, SBI’s chairman saw the sharpest jump, with annual pay increasing 62% in FY25, compared to a 7% increase in FY24. Bank of Baroda’s MD and CEO salary rose 35% in FY25, after a 12% rise in FY24.

CS Setty, chairman of SBI, took on the role in end-August and was a managing director prior to that.