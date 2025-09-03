Public sector banks pay more than private peers. That's until you reach the top
Public sector banks such as SBI and Bank of Baroda offer higher average salaries than private banks. However, private bank executives earn significantly more at senior levels, reflecting differences in compensation structures between the sectors.
Mumbai: If you thought public sector banks don’t pay well, think again. India’s state-owned lenders are better paymasters than their private peers, with average salaries at banks including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda far higher than those at ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, a Mint analysis of data from annual reports showed.