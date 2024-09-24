Puma wants to improve its brand. AI might help.
SummaryThe company, which attributes less than a quarter of its revenue to direct to consumers, hopes AI will help it build better, more personalized relationships with customers.
German sportswear-maker Puma is tapping generative AI for its branding and online sales efforts, part of an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, the company said Tuesday.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more