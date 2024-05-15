Puneet Dhawan has been with Accor for 25 years and will be moving on to Minor Hotels as Asia head
Accor Hotels' senior vice president Puneet Dhawan resigns to join Minor Hotels, Garth Simmons to oversee South Asia. Dhawan to lead Asia operations from Bangkok.
Puneet Dhawan, Accor Hotels' senior vice president for India and South Asia operations, has submitted his resignation, effective July. According to three people familiar with the matter, Dhawan will assume the role of head of Asia at Minor Hotels, headquartered in Bangkok.