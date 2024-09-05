Punjab National Bank share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.07%

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 114.05 and closed at ₹ 112.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 114.05 and a low of ₹ 112.15 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:06 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹112.55, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82256.64, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114.05 and a low of ₹112.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.65 10 116.18 20 115.27 50 118.83 100 123.80 300 114.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.24, ₹115.28, & ₹116.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.45, ₹111.7, & ₹110.66.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -11.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.60 & P/B is at 1.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}