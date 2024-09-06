Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Punjab National Bank share are down by -2.43%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Punjab National Bank share are down by -2.43%, Nifty down by -0.84%

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 113.1 and closed at 110.6. The stock reached a high of 113.2 and a low of 110.6 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:13 today, PNB shares are trading at price 110.6, -2.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81272.95, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of 113.2 and a low of 110.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5115.06
10115.74
20115.23
50118.57
100123.60
300114.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 114.16, 114.89, & 115.89, whereas it has key support levels at 112.43, 111.43, & 110.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was 22.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.64 & P/B is at 1.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.89% with a target price of 107.4.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in june quarter.

Punjab National Bank share price down -2.43% today to trade at 110.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.84% & -1.13% each respectively.

