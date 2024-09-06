Punjab National Bank share are down by -2.43%, Nifty down by -0.84%

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 113.1 and closed at ₹ 110.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 113.2 and a low of ₹ 110.6 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:13 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹110.6, -2.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81272.95, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹113.2 and a low of ₹110.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.06 10 115.74 20 115.23 50 118.57 100 123.60 300 114.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.16, ₹114.89, & ₹115.89, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.43, ₹111.43, & ₹110.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was 22.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.64 & P/B is at 1.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.89% with a target price of ₹107.4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}