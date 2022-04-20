Puravankara launches Rs750 crore real estate fund

Bengaluru-based Puravankara develops budget homes under ‘Provident’ brand, plotted projects under ‘Purva Land’ and premium housing under the ‘Puravankara’ brand.The Category II AIF Purva Real Estate Fund, which recently got the mandatory Sebi approval, will be managed by Purva Asset Management, and the first fund scheme is called ‘Purva Residential Excellence Fund-1’. It plans to raise ₹500 crore for the fund along with a ₹250 crore greenshoe option, from mainly domestic investors including family offices and ultra-high networth individuals.The first fund will invest 6-8 mid-sized projects for affordable housing with a four-year development timeline, and plotted projects of up to 1.1-1.5 million sq ft. The projects will be in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Metropolitan Region.It is aiming to achieve the first close of ₹200 crore in the next two months.