BENGALURU: Real estate company Puravankara Ltd plans to launch three luxury residential projects in Mumbai's upmarket neighbourhoods of Pali Hill, Malabar Hill and Breach Candy, with homes priced at ₹1 lakh per square foot and above, a top company executive said.
Puravankara to launch 3 luxury projects in upmarket Mumbai, eyes Gurugram entry
SummaryPuravankara Ltd plans to launch three luxury residential projects in Mumbai's premium areas, with homes starting at ₹1 lakh per square foot. This is part of a ₹15,200 crore launch pipeline, which includes various developments across cities like Bengaluru and Kochi over the next 10-12 months.
