PVR Inox plans a new show with revamped biz plan
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 14 Apr 2024, 12:34 PM IST
SummaryManaging director Ajay Bijli said the company’s focus in the next 12-18 months will be on improving its operational performance as he plans to shut non-performing screens, renegotiate rental contracts, reduce capex intensity, and become free cash-flow positive
MUMBAI : One year after the merger of India's top two multiplex players, PVR Inox Ltd is embarking on a strategic shift towards a model that will allow it greater flexibility in operations while reining in expenses and debt.
