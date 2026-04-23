PwC India is weighing an overhaul of its consulting operations to align with a global plan to lessen the fragmented approach that marked the Big Four consultancy’s structure, which differed across countries. According to three senior partners in PwC India, there are early discussions on how the firm and its other member firms located in different regions can offer the same kind of consulting service, use the same methodology, and processes to advise a client.
PwC India eyes consulting changes to standardise services across regions
SummaryPwC India is exploring a global overhaul to standardise its consulting services across geographies through a unified model. The move aims to improve consistency, collaboration, and speed for multinational clients. The shift comes amid AI disruption and slowing demand for consulting services.
PwC India is weighing an overhaul of its consulting operations to align with a global plan to lessen the fragmented approach that marked the Big Four consultancy’s structure, which differed across countries. According to three senior partners in PwC India, there are early discussions on how the firm and its other member firms located in different regions can offer the same kind of consulting service, use the same methodology, and processes to advise a client.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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