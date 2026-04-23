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PwC India eyes consulting changes to standardise services across regions

Devina SenguptaSneha Shantikumar Shah
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 06:01 AM IST
The PwC restructuring arrives at a charged time for the professional services sector. In India, firms are grappling with a cooling pipeline of deals linked to the West Asia war and the existential threat of AI.
The PwC restructuring arrives at a charged time for the professional services sector. In India, firms are grappling with a cooling pipeline of deals linked to the West Asia war and the existential threat of AI.(Reuters)
Summary

PwC India is exploring a global overhaul to standardise its consulting services across geographies through a unified model. The move aims to improve consistency, collaboration, and speed for multinational clients. The shift comes amid AI disruption and slowing demand for consulting services.

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PwC India is weighing an overhaul of its consulting operations to align with a global plan to lessen the fragmented approach that marked the Big Four consultancy’s structure, which differed across countries. According to three senior partners in PwC India, there are early discussions on how the firm and its other member firms located in different regions can offer the same kind of consulting service, use the same methodology, and processes to advise a client.

PwC India is weighing an overhaul of its consulting operations to align with a global plan to lessen the fragmented approach that marked the Big Four consultancy’s structure, which differed across countries. According to three senior partners in PwC India, there are early discussions on how the firm and its other member firms located in different regions can offer the same kind of consulting service, use the same methodology, and processes to advise a client.

This month, The Financial Times published a news report that PwC is overhauling its consulting business “in a bid to eliminate the sometimes disjointed service when its national firms work together, which bosses view as a disadvantage against more tightly integrated rivals”.

This month, The Financial Times published a news report that PwC is overhauling its consulting business “in a bid to eliminate the sometimes disjointed service when its national firms work together, which bosses view as a disadvantage against more tightly integrated rivals”.

In fact, the FT report said that PwC UK was the first to start the process and will merge its risk and consultancy business. The deal advisory unit will remain separate, it said.

The proposed shift toward a global integrated consulting model seeks to standardize methodologies and technology platforms across borders.

Also Read | EY to PwC, KPMG to Deloitte, consultancy firms are witnessing a war for talent

The restructuring arrives at a charged time for the professional services sector. In India, firms are grappling with a cooling pipeline of deals linked to the West Asia war and the existential threat of AI.

PwC India did not respond to Mint’s queries.

While the audit practice remains untouched due to strict local norms, the changes in consulting represent an attempt to dissolve the silo mentality that has usually slowed cross-border interactions and work. For PwC India, the final adoption of these global standards rests with its local partnership.

PwC is the brand under which the member firms of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd (PwCIL) operate and provide professional services. The PwC network is not a global partnership, a single firm, or a multinational corporation. Also, the PwC network consists of firms that are separate legal entities.

Uniform systems

“We are trying to be consistent globally. If one geography is rolling, advising clients on an ESG strategy, then a similar kind of advice should be available in other geographies as well. This will also help partners to work more swiftly across geographies and identify specialists even if they are not available in that country’s team,” said a senior partner.

Going ahead, even the technology platforms that will be used by the partners could be uniform across. “The problems today are global, and the clients are multinationals. Technology has become a big pivot, and clients want speed,” the partner mentioned above added.

Also Read | Indian Family firms remain hesitant about tech investment, says PwC report

PwC is one of the Big Four, a term used to describe some of the largest audit firms. The others in the group are EY, Deloitte, and KPMG. These companies are also consultants and in some of the cases may compete with the likes of Kearney, Bain & Co, McKinsey & Co., who are the bigwigs in the consulting sector.

PwC India, like other member firms, works independently and may adopt some of the global practices. There are about 1,000 partners in the audit and consulting company.

Another senior partner said there could be something like a global integrated consulting model (GICM) where PwC India or any other geography will follow the same methodology and processes while working with a client.

PwC India works across sectors, and some of the services it provides are business transformation, data analytics, risk and regulation, and technology consulting, among others.

Also Read | ‘R&D support can deepen India’s share in global supply chains’

Offering services in a new way

The others in the Big Four also keep rejigging their strategies with the aim of offering their customers a bouquet of services. The Big Four in India employ about 30,000-40,000 each.

At the beginning of April, Mint reported how AI and global wars are impacting consulting and audit firms. For instance, those in research and production services teams are more vulnerable, as AI can perform many of the tasks. However, the senior partners mentioned in the story pointed out that if there are any changes in the consulting segments, it will not have an impact on the number of employees.

Key Takeaways
  • PwC India explores a unified global model to standardize international consulting services.
  • The shift targets better competition against integrated firms like McKinsey and Bain.
  • Audit divisions will remain separate and unaffected due to strict regulatory requirements.
  • AI is currently replacing traditional research and presentation roles within consulting firms.
  • Implementation depends on PwC India’s 1,000 partners.
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Sneha Shantikumar Shah

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPwC India eyes consulting changes to standardise services across regions

PwC India eyes consulting changes to standardise services across regions

Devina SenguptaSneha Shantikumar Shah
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 06:01 AM IST
The PwC restructuring arrives at a charged time for the professional services sector. In India, firms are grappling with a cooling pipeline of deals linked to the West Asia war and the existential threat of AI.
The PwC restructuring arrives at a charged time for the professional services sector. In India, firms are grappling with a cooling pipeline of deals linked to the West Asia war and the existential threat of AI.(Reuters)
Summary

PwC India is exploring a global overhaul to standardise its consulting services across geographies through a unified model. The move aims to improve consistency, collaboration, and speed for multinational clients. The shift comes amid AI disruption and slowing demand for consulting services.

Gift this article

PwC India is weighing an overhaul of its consulting operations to align with a global plan to lessen the fragmented approach that marked the Big Four consultancy’s structure, which differed across countries. According to three senior partners in PwC India, there are early discussions on how the firm and its other member firms located in different regions can offer the same kind of consulting service, use the same methodology, and processes to advise a client.

PwC India is weighing an overhaul of its consulting operations to align with a global plan to lessen the fragmented approach that marked the Big Four consultancy’s structure, which differed across countries. According to three senior partners in PwC India, there are early discussions on how the firm and its other member firms located in different regions can offer the same kind of consulting service, use the same methodology, and processes to advise a client.

This month, The Financial Times published a news report that PwC is overhauling its consulting business “in a bid to eliminate the sometimes disjointed service when its national firms work together, which bosses view as a disadvantage against more tightly integrated rivals”.

This month, The Financial Times published a news report that PwC is overhauling its consulting business “in a bid to eliminate the sometimes disjointed service when its national firms work together, which bosses view as a disadvantage against more tightly integrated rivals”.

In fact, the FT report said that PwC UK was the first to start the process and will merge its risk and consultancy business. The deal advisory unit will remain separate, it said.

The proposed shift toward a global integrated consulting model seeks to standardize methodologies and technology platforms across borders.

Also Read | EY to PwC, KPMG to Deloitte, consultancy firms are witnessing a war for talent

The restructuring arrives at a charged time for the professional services sector. In India, firms are grappling with a cooling pipeline of deals linked to the West Asia war and the existential threat of AI.

PwC India did not respond to Mint’s queries.

While the audit practice remains untouched due to strict local norms, the changes in consulting represent an attempt to dissolve the silo mentality that has usually slowed cross-border interactions and work. For PwC India, the final adoption of these global standards rests with its local partnership.

PwC is the brand under which the member firms of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd (PwCIL) operate and provide professional services. The PwC network is not a global partnership, a single firm, or a multinational corporation. Also, the PwC network consists of firms that are separate legal entities.

Uniform systems

“We are trying to be consistent globally. If one geography is rolling, advising clients on an ESG strategy, then a similar kind of advice should be available in other geographies as well. This will also help partners to work more swiftly across geographies and identify specialists even if they are not available in that country’s team,” said a senior partner.

Going ahead, even the technology platforms that will be used by the partners could be uniform across. “The problems today are global, and the clients are multinationals. Technology has become a big pivot, and clients want speed,” the partner mentioned above added.

Also Read | Indian Family firms remain hesitant about tech investment, says PwC report

PwC is one of the Big Four, a term used to describe some of the largest audit firms. The others in the group are EY, Deloitte, and KPMG. These companies are also consultants and in some of the cases may compete with the likes of Kearney, Bain & Co, McKinsey & Co., who are the bigwigs in the consulting sector.

PwC India, like other member firms, works independently and may adopt some of the global practices. There are about 1,000 partners in the audit and consulting company.

Another senior partner said there could be something like a global integrated consulting model (GICM) where PwC India or any other geography will follow the same methodology and processes while working with a client.

PwC India works across sectors, and some of the services it provides are business transformation, data analytics, risk and regulation, and technology consulting, among others.

Also Read | ‘R&D support can deepen India’s share in global supply chains’

Offering services in a new way

The others in the Big Four also keep rejigging their strategies with the aim of offering their customers a bouquet of services. The Big Four in India employ about 30,000-40,000 each.

At the beginning of April, Mint reported how AI and global wars are impacting consulting and audit firms. For instance, those in research and production services teams are more vulnerable, as AI can perform many of the tasks. However, the senior partners mentioned in the story pointed out that if there are any changes in the consulting segments, it will not have an impact on the number of employees.

Key Takeaways
  • PwC India explores a unified global model to standardize international consulting services.
  • The shift targets better competition against integrated firms like McKinsey and Bain.
  • Audit divisions will remain separate and unaffected due to strict regulatory requirements.
  • AI is currently replacing traditional research and presentation roles within consulting firms.
  • Implementation depends on PwC India’s 1,000 partners.
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Sneha Shantikumar Shah

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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