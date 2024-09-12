PwC laying off 1,800 employees, plans restructuring of products business
SummaryThe cuts will affect 2.5% of the workforce at the Big Four accounting firm’s U.S. unit, people familiar with the matter said
PricewaterhouseCoopers ’s U.S. unit is laying off about 1,800 workers, its first formal layoffs since 2009, and restructuring its technology group as the firm faces slowing demand for some of its advisory business.
