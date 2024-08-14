As Q1 profit growth retreats, can India Inc. hold its head above water?
Summary
- Listed companies turned in a subdued performance in the June-ended quarter, with revenue growth staying in the slow lane and profit growth retreating to single digits.
The performance of Indian companies in the three months ended June was once again marked by moderate revenue growth, while profit expansion retreated to single digits for the first time in six quarters. A Mint analysis of 1,475 BSE-listed companies that reported their financial results by Friday showed a 9% year-on-year increase in their combined revenue and a more modest 5% rise in net profit.