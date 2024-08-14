Margin relief

Despite lacklustre earnings growth, operating profit margins improved somewhat. The combined operating profit of the sample as a share of revenue rose from 29.9% to 30.9% over the past one year. On the other hand, net profit margins (or net profit as a share of revenue) slowed, dropping by 42 basis points to 10.9% from a year earlier. However, it was up 20 basis points from the March quarter.