Q1 results today: Jio Financial Services, SpiceJet among 36 companies to announce earnings on July 15. Full list here

Q1 results today: On July15, at least 36 companies have announced to declare earnings. SpiceJet will announce results for Q3 FY24, Q4 FY24 and the entire FY24.

Riya R Alex
First Published15 Jul 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Q1 results today: SpiceJet had announced to review earnings for Q3 FY24, Q4 FY24 and entire FY24.

On July 15, a total of 36 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly results. The earnings season began on July 8 and several companies including Tata Consultancy Services, IREDA, HCL Tech announced their quarterly results last week. This week, from July 15 to July 20, several companies including Reliance, HDFC Bank, Paytm, Wipro are expected to report their earnings.

 

On July 15 companies expected to announce quarterly results are Adline Chem Lab, Angel One, Atam Valves, Benaras Hotels, Davangere Sugar Company, Den Networks, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Hatsun Agro Product, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Jiya Eco-Products, KBC Global, Kellton Tech Solutions, Bank of Maharashtra, Modern Engineering and Projects, Monarch Networth Capital, MRP Agro, Oasis Securities, Popees Cares, Rajoo Engineers, Rita Finance and Leasing, RR Financial Consultants, Scanpoint Geomatics, Sheetal Cool Products,Sayaji Hotels (Indore), SpiceJet, Styrenix Performance Materials, Sybly Industries, Tahmar Enterprises, Tierra Agrotech, Tokyo Finance, Trinity League India, Udaipur Cement Works, Vaghani Techno-Build, Viceroy Hotels.

 

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Limited - formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited – is the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries. It made its stock market debut on August 21, 2023. The company posted a consolidated net profit of 310.6 crore in the previous quarter. It witnessed a 6% quarter-on-quarter rise in its net profit at 293.8 crore.

 

 

SpiceJet

SpiceJet will declare results of Q3FY24, Q4FY24 and full year FY24 on July 15, 2024. According to a Mint report, SpiceJet has lost 5,236 crore since the beginning of the pandemic for a period of 15 quarters.

 

The airline reported a standalone net profit of 204.56 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY24) as against a net loss of 788.83 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY 23). On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet posted a net profit of 197.63 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY24) as compared to a net loss of 783.62 crore in the corresponding quarter for FY23.

