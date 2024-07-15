Q1 results today: Jio Financial Services, SpiceJet among 36 companies to announce earnings on July 15. Full list here

On July 15, a total of 36 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly results. The earnings season began on July 8 and several companies including Tata Consultancy Services, IREDA, HCL Tech announced their quarterly results last week. This week, from July 15 to July 20, several companies including Reliance, HDFC Bank, Paytm, Wipro are expected to report their earnings.

Q1 results today On July 15 companies expected to announce quarterly results are Adline Chem Lab, Angel One, Atam Valves, Benaras Hotels, Davangere Sugar Company, Den Networks, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Hatsun Agro Product, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Jiya Eco-Products, KBC Global, Kellton Tech Solutions, Bank of Maharashtra, Modern Engineering and Projects, Monarch Networth Capital, MRP Agro, Oasis Securities, Popees Cares, Rajoo Engineers, Rita Finance and Leasing, RR Financial Consultants, Scanpoint Geomatics, Sheetal Cool Products,Sayaji Hotels (Indore), SpiceJet, Styrenix Performance Materials, Sybly Industries, Tahmar Enterprises, Tierra Agrotech, Tokyo Finance, Trinity League India, Udaipur Cement Works, Vaghani Techno-Build, Viceroy Hotels.

Also Read | Should you buy Jio Financial Services shares berfore Q1 results today?

Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services Limited - formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited – is the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries. It made its stock market debut on August 21, 2023. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹310.6 crore in the previous quarter. It witnessed a 6% quarter-on-quarter rise in its net profit at ₹293.8 crore.

SpiceJet SpiceJet will declare results of Q3FY24, Q4FY24 and full year FY24 on July 15, 2024. According to a Mint report, SpiceJet has lost ₹5,236 crore since the beginning of the pandemic for a period of 15 quarters.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why SpiceJet repeatedly struggles to announce earnings on time