Q1 results today: Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Power are scheduled to post earnings on July 31

Q1 results today: Prominent companies such as Tata Steel, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, and Maruti Suzuki are among 116 companies that will announce their quarterly results today.

A total of 116 companies are scheduled to announce quarterly results today, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange website. Prominent companies include Tata Steel, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, and Maruti Suzuki.

Companies scheduled to announce results today are Action Construction Equipment, Adani Power, AK Spintex, Ambuja Cements, The Anup Engineering, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Healthcare, Advance Syntex, Bank of Baroda, Bansal Wire Industries, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bhagyanagar India, Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Black Rose Industries, Birlasoft, Coal India, John Cockerill India, Colinz Laboratories, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, CSL Finance, Deccan Health Care, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dynamic Cables, Eco Hotels & Resorts, Electrosteel Castings, Elgi Equipments, Entertainment Network (India), Fino Payments Bank, Five-Star Business Finance, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, GE T&D India, Ginni Filaments, Godrej Properties, GPT Infraprojects, Greenply Industries, Gujarat Containers, HCKK Ventures, Heidelbergcement India, Him Teknoforge, Hindustan Bio Sciences, and IIFL Securities.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Incap, Indostar Capital Finance, The Indian Wood Products Company, JBM Auto, Jyotirgamya Enterprises, Jain Irrigation Systems (JISLDVREQS), Jain Irrigation Systems (JISLJALEQ), JK Lakshmi Cement, Kernex Microsystems (India), KPR Mill Limited, KRBL, Lakshmi Machine Works, Lead Financial Services, L G Balakrishnan Bros, Mahindra & Mahindra, Machhar Industries, Maruti Infrastructure, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Naperol Investments, Natura Hue Chem, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Nrb Industrial Bearings, Nilkamal, Nitin Fire Protection Industries, Nalin Lease Finance, National Peroxide,Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, OnMobile Global, Objectone Information Systems, Oswal Agro Mills, Oswal Greentech, The Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estate Projects, Pricol, Puravankara, Rahul Merchandising, Redington, Relaxo Footwears, Reliable Ventures India, Rexnord Electronics Controls, RITES, Sasken Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, Scan Steels, Selan Exploration Technology, Shyamkamal Investments, Softrak Venture Investment, Sonata Software, Sri KPR Industries, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Steel Exchange India, Stylam Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Swarna Securities, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Steel, TCNS Clothing Co., TeamLease Services, Teesta Agro Industries, Thomas Cook (India), Timex Group India, Tracxn Technologies, Ugro Capital, Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers, Ushdev International, Victoria Enterprises, Vijay Textiles, Vikas EcoTech, Dhanvantari Jeevan Rekha, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce results today.

Maruti Suzuki results preview

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in the country, may record a volume growth of 5% on a year-on-year basis in Q1FY25 owing to visible traction in Utility Vehicles, a 29% year-on-year growth despite entry-level models declining by 4% on a year-on-year basis. 

The Q1 revenue is expected to grow 8.3% on a year-on-year basis at 35,019 crore. The net profit is expected to jump by 38% on a year-on-year basis to 3,427 crore, as Mint reported on July 8, citing Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Tata Steel results preview

Tata Steel will most likely post a 79.4% year-on-year increase in its net profit at around 1,100 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to 600 crore in the same quarter previous year, Q1 FY24. However, the net sale is expected to fall by 2.5% on a year-on-year basis to 58,000 crore from 59,500 crore in the same period the previous year. EBITDA is expected to show improvement at 15% to 6,000 crore, compared to 5,200 crore in Q1FY24, as Mint reported on July 9, citing Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

