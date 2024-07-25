Q1 results today: 76 companies are expected to announce quarterly earnings today. Some of the major companies scheduled to announce earnings include Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Canara Bank, and Ashok Leyland.

On July 25, a total of 76 listed companies are scheduled to announce quarterly results. Some of the major companies scheduled to announce earnings include Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Canara Bank, and Ashok Leyland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Q1 results today Twentyfirst Century Management Services, AAVAS Financiers, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Advik Capital, Allsec Technologies, Ashok Leyland, AU Small Finance Bank, Banaras Beads, Bansisons Tea Industries, Canara Bank, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Chalet Hotels, Chandra Prabhu International, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Confidence Finance and Trading, Cyient Limited, Dhampur Bio Organics, Diamond Power Infrastructure, DLF, Dr.Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Foseco India, Gangotri Textiles, Glenmark Lifesciences, Go Digit General Insurance, Gujarat Hotels, Hindustan Media Ventures, Home First Finance Company India, I G Petrochemicals, Jupiter Wagons, Jyothy Labs, Kisan Mouldings, Laurus Labs, LKP Finance, LKP Securities, LT Foods, Manjeera Constructions, Markobenz Ventures, Mahanagar Gas, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Modulex Construction Technologies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Nestle India, Nettlinx, Odyssey Technologies, Orosil Smiths India, Pil Italica Lifestyle, PNB Housing Finance, Praj Industries, Prima Agro, Prima Industries, Radix Industries (India), The Ramco Cements, Shah Metacorp, Share India Securities, Sharika Enterprises, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments and Finance, Star Housing Finance, SVC Industries, Tech Mahindra. Thangamayil Jewellery, Tips Films, United Breweries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Ultramarine & Pigments, UTI Asset Management Company, V.B Desai Financial Services, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Vesuvius India, Viji Finance, Vivanta Industries, Vardhman Special Steels, VST Industries, Westlife Foodworld, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are the 76 companies that will announce quarterly results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India Nestle’s Q1 revenue will most likely grow by 10% on a year-on-year basis due to 10% and 20% growth in domestic and exports. The growth will be partly offset by a dip in other operating income. Volume growth is expected to be at 5%, in line with the previous quarter. This shows an increase in pricing growth which is led by price hikes in Maggi and coffee, a Mint report said citing Kotak Equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle’s EBITDA margin is expected to be at 23.7%, up 95 bps on a year-on-year basis but down 175 bps on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Green Energy In Q4 FY24, Adani Green Energy reported a decline of 70 per cent in net profit at ₹150 crore, compared to ₹508 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The renewable energy company’s revenue from operations in the Q4 FY24 dropped two per cent to ₹2,527 crore, compared to ₹2,587 core in the same quarter the previous year, according to a Mint report .