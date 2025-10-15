Q2 preview: Infosys narrows gap with Cognizant in India’s AI-powered IT sector
Infosys clinches $1.6 billion NHS deal, closing revenue gap with Cognizant. Investors eye growth, AI strategy, and margins ahead of Q2 earnings.
When Infosys Ltd bagged its first mega deal in two years, it wasn’t just a blockbuster announcement coming 48 hours before its Q2 results. It was a clear signal that India’s second-largest IT services company was closing in on Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, a larger peer.