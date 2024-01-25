ACC reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by price hikes and strong demand for construction materials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Adani Group-owned company's profit after tax surged nearly five-fold to 5.27 billion rupees ($63.4 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.

"Opportunity buy of low-cost petcoke will help to further optimise fuel costs in the coming quarters," the company said in a statement.

Cement makers have also been benefitting from a demand surge from the housing and infrastructure sectors, further aided by the government's spending push.

The company's revenue from operations climbed more than 8% to 49.18 billion rupees, helped by a 17% year-on-year growth in cement and clinker sales volumes.

SACC Whole Time Director & CEO Ajay Kapur said: "ACC's financial performance has seen a complete turnaround in the last 12 months. Recent capacity additions have taken the Adani Group's cement capacity to 77.4 MPTA. This will enable volume and revenue growth on a sustainable basis."

Adani Group had completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland’s Holcim Group for USD 6.4 billion in September 2022.

Over the outlook, the company said cement demand in India will continue to grow at 7-8 per cent, primarily fuelled by investments in infrastructure and large-scale residential housing projects.

"This growth aligns strategically with the broader economic development goals of the country, as we move from a USD 3.5 trillion to USD 7.3 trillion economy by 2030," it said adding"Opportunity buy of low-cost petcoke will help to further optimise fuel costs in the coming quarters and will augur well in our cost optimisation journey."

ACC shares surged 14 per cent to hit a 52-week-high of ₹2,551 on BSE after the announcement of results.

The stock closed 11.74 per cent high at ₹2,498.75 on BSE.

*With Agency Inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

