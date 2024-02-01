Q3 Results today: Adani Ent, Adani Ports, Bata, Titan, among 87 others to report earnings on the Budget Day
Q3 Results today: Investors will focus on some on the prominent players Q3 earnings such Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Titan, City Union Bank Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, and many more.
Q3 Results today: Ahead of today's Interim Budget 2024 and in the face of shaky indications from global markets, the Indian stock market is anticipated to open cautiously on Thursday. Investors keeping an eye on the budget, Q3 results, and other key market activity will have a busy day ahead of them.