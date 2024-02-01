Q3 Results today: Ahead of today's Interim Budget 2024 and in the face of shaky indications from global markets, the Indian stock market is anticipated to open cautiously on Thursday. Investors keeping an eye on the budget, Q3 results, and other key market activity will have a busy day ahead of them.

The US Fed left its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% against a backdrop of gradually cooling inflation and a resilient economy, but pushed back against expectations for a rate cut in March.

On Wednesday, the Indian benchmark indices posted healthy gains ahead of the Interim Budget 2024.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.86% or 612.21 points to end at 71,752.11, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.95% or 203.60 points higher to end at 21,725.70.

Apart from the Interim Budget, today, investors will focus on some on the prominent players Q3 earnings such Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Titan, City Union Bank Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, and many more.

Approximately 87 companies will release their December quarter results today - Abbott India Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Abhijit Trading Company Ltd ,Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Ad-Manum Finance Ltd, Ador Multiproducts Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Artefact Projects Ltd, Arvind Smartspaces Ltd, Asutosh Enterprises Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Ayoki Mercantile Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Bayer Cropscience Ltd, Bengal Steel Industries Ltd, Bharat Seats Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Eclerx Services Ltd, Fgp Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Gccl Construction & Realities Ltd, Gmm Pfaudler Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Greenply Industries Ltd, Hfcl Ltd, Howard Hotels Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, India Cements Capital Ltd, Indian Hotels Co.Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Indus Finance Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Jyothi Infraventures Ltd, Kartik Investments Trust Ltd, Krishna Capital And Securities Ltd, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd, Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Mega Corporation Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Mrugesh Trading Ltd, Mukta Agriculture Ltd, Mystic Electronics Ltd, Nikki Global Finance Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Radhe Developers (India) Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Rites Ltd, Rolex Rings Ltd, Rpg Life Sciences Ltd, Shivkamal Impex Ltd, S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Spencers Retail Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, T D Power Systems Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Tube Investments Of India Ltd, Timex Group India Ltd, Titan Company Limited, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Ufo Moviez India Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, V.S.T.Tillers Tractors Ltd, Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, and Welspun Enterprises Ltd.

