Q3 results today: Several major companies, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, and LTIMindtree, will announce their earnings for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024.

Q3 results today Companies that will announce quarterly earnings on January 16 are Alokinds, Axis Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, D B Corp, Decillion Finance, Digicontent, G G Automotive Gears, G G Engineering, Hatsun, Havells, Hawaeng, Infosys, Julien Agro Infratech, Kesoram Industries, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Last Mile Enterprises, LTIMindtree, Mahesh Developers, Mastek, Metro Brands, Mudra Financial Services, National Standard (India), Onix Solar Energy, Pacheli Industrial Finance, Plastiblends India, Radhika Jeweltech, Reliance Industries, Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited, Sellwin Traders, Seven Hill Industries Limited, Shekhawati Industries, Shemaroo, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Spencers Retail, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, TTI Enterprise and Waaree Renewable Technologies.

Reliance Q3 results preview The oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate is expected to recover in key metrics in this quarter sequentially after two consecutive disappointing quarters. Reliance Industries is expected to announce a mixed set of numbers for Q3FY25 due to strong telecom earnings growth, improvements in refining margins, and moderate retail growth, as Mint reported on January 15.

Axis Bank Q3 results preview The private sector bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹6,440 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024, a growth of 6.06% from ₹6,071.10 crore in the same quarter the previous year, as Mint reported on January 15.

Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPoP) in Q3FY25 is estimated to grow 20.31% to ₹10,997.82 crore from ₹9,141 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.