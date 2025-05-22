Q4 earnings watch: The auto sector is stuck in a profit jam. Why the squeeze?
SummaryIn the latest edition of Mint’s Q4FY25 earnings coverage, we analyze the performance of the automobile and ancillary sector. The sector has once again met with the challenge of rising input costs that is squeezing its margins despite having an impressive topline growth.
India's automobile and ancillary sector is caught in a profit jam. Despite companies shifting gear with sales, soaring input costs are preventing a similar upshift in their earnings, creating a troubling scenario where more revenue doesn't translate to proportional profits.