Q4 earnings watch: Whispers of rural recovery as revenues buck broader trend
SummaryIn the latest edition of Mint’s Q4FY25 earnings series, we analyse how strong the rural tailwind is for companies focused on this sector.
The emerging recovery in the rural hinterland, signalled by high-frequency indicators, is gaining further credence from the fourth quarter earnings. Companies largely catering to the rural segment have demonstrated an impressive show on the volume front, despite an overall revenue slowdown for India Inc. in the final quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. However, these firms struggle with a slowdown in profits, which is building pressure on their margins.