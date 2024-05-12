Q4 results so far: Revenue up 14.4%, bottomline surges 24.7%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 14.4% year-on-year, while the net profit has risen 24.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 6.9%, while profit was down 8%.
The analysis covered 645 BSE-listed companies (including 123 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.