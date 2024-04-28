The coming week will witness 211 companies declaring their fourth quarter earnings for the financial year 2024 (Q4 FY24), which will include marquee companies like Adani Enterprises , Tata Chemicals , Dabur India , Titan, Ultratech, Indian Oil Corporation and others.

The forthcoming announcements are anticipated to encompass a wide array of industries, providing insights into the broader economic landscape. Ranging from tech titans to well-established consumer labels, these reports will illuminate recent trends, revenue expansion, and prospective outlooks.

“The domestic market lagged its Asian peers as Q4 earnings remained largely subdued, with weak results from IT and a few index heavyweights also disappointing. Additionally, upcoming US FED policy, US nonfarm payroll data will dictate the global market, while the ongoing Q4 earnings reports are poised to influence the domestic market dynamics," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Here's the coming week Q4 earnings calendar for FY24 -

April 29

UltraTech Cement, Trent, UCO Bank, KPIT Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals Gillette India, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, KFinTechnologies, Can Fin Homes, Vesuvius India, Shoppers Stop, Spandana Sphoorty Financial eMudhra, Tips Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fedbank Financial Services, Rossari Biotech, LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets, Indostar Capital Finance, Satin Creditcare Network, Veefin Solutions, Aurum Proptech, Ador Fontech, Quest Capital Markets, Lagnam Spintex, CNI Research, Sumeru Industries, Jumbo Bag.

April 30

Indian Oil Corporation, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, INDUS TOWERS, Central Bank of India,Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, IFCI, Newgen Software Technologies, Gravita India, Symphony, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Neogen Chemicals, Filatex India, RPG Life Sciences, Fino Payments Bank, Foseco India, Geojit Financial Services, Bharat Wire Ropes, Ador Welding, Navkar Corporation, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, De Nora India, Basilic Fly Studio, Mold Tek Technologies, International Travel House, Cybertech Systems and Software, Essen Speciality Films, NDL Ventures, India Gelatine and Chemicals, Tips Films, Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Loyal Equipments, Jindal Hotels, Teesta Agro Industries, RR Metalmakers India, Vertex Securities, Vivanza Biosciences, ISF, REGENCY FINCORP, FGP, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indra Industries and Stanpacks India.

May 1

Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Netweb Technologies India, SIS Orient Cement, Greenpanel Industries Limited, Cigniti Technologies, Bondada Engineering, Vardhman Special Steels, Mangalam Cement, PNB Gilts, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Zenotech Laboratories, Mena Mani Industries, MRP Agro, Nalin Lease Finance and Classic Filaments

May 2

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Lloyds Metals and Energy, KEI Industries, COFORGE LIMITED, KPR Mill, Blue Star, Ajanta Pharma, JBM Auto, CIE Automotive India, Blue Dart Express, Ramkrishna Forgings,Railtel Corporation of India, Voltamp Transformers, Ceat, South Indian Bank, Procter & Gamble Health, Lloyds Engineering Works, Gallantt Ispat, R Systems International, AGI Greenpac, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Skipper, Oriana Power, Astec Lifesciences, Ugro Capital, Aptech, KSolves India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Associated Alcohol and Breweries, Industrial and Prudential Investment Company, Linc, Plastiblends India, Indo US Bio-Tech, Omax Autos, Digicontent, ORCHASP, Transwarranty Finance and NK Industries.

May 3

Titan Company, Adani Green Energy Limited, Britannia Industries, Godrej Properties, MRF, JSW Infrastructure, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tata Technologies, Carborundum Universal, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Firstsource Solutions, Raymond, HFCL, Go Fashion India, LLOYDS ENTERPRISES, Aarti Drugs, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Steel Exchange India, Paushak, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Entertainment Network India, Asian Energy Services, Ravindra Energy, Axtel Industries, Vinyl Chemicals (India), Nicco Park and Resorts, Rane Brake Linings, Virinchi, Sah Polymers and others.

May 4

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Avenue Supermarts, IDBI Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Central Depository Services Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Birla Corporation, High Energy Batteries (India), Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals, Gujarat Containers and Vijay Textile.

