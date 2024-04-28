Q4 results: Tata Chemicals, Adani Enterprises, IOC, Titan among 211 companies to declare earnings this week
The domestic market lagged its Asian peers as Q4 earnings remained largely subdued, with weak results from IT and a few index heavyweights also disappointing, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
The coming week will witness 211 companies declaring their fourth quarter earnings for the financial year 2024 (Q4 FY24), which will include marquee companies like Adani Enterprises, Tata Chemicals, Dabur India, Titan, Ultratech, Indian Oil Corporation and others.
