Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker steps down after 27-year tenure

Akbar Al Baker, the chief executive officer of Qatar Airways, the country's flag carrier, on October 23 announced his decision to step down from his role after a 27-year tenure.

The Qatari government, which manages the affairs of the airline, is expected to announce his replacement in the days to come. Baker would continue to discharge his role as the CEO till November 5, 2023, a statement noted.

"After 27 years of service, I am writing to you to announce that I will step down from the Qatar Airways Group. In 1996, with a fleet of just five aircraft, unwavering dedication, and a loyal and passionate team, together we embarked on a remarkable journey to aviation excellence," Times of India quoted Baker as stating in a letter to the carrier's employees.

The airline has, till date, expanded itself to a fleet of 248 modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, and is serving at over 160 destinations across the world, he reportedly added.

Baker, notably, was appointed at the helm of Qatar Airways back in 1996. During his tenure, the airline posted a consistent growth, even as it faced a couple of setbacks in recent years ranging from the air blockade imposed by some of the Middle East neighbours in 2018, and the COVID-19 pandemic that severely affected the aviation industry around the globe.

Prior to being appointed as the Qatar Airways CEO in 1996, Baker had served in key government roles, including a stint as the chairman of the Qatar Tourism Authority.

The aviation industry veteran also has an India connection, as he had completed his early schooling at the St Peter's School in Mumbai, and went on to pursue a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree from an institute in the same city.

