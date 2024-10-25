Companies
Qatar's Nebras deal with Aditya Birla Group's green arm on hold
Summary
- The deal to acquire up to 49% for $400 million in Aditya Birla Renewables hits a bump due to valuation mismatch
Qatar's Nebras Power’s plan to acquire up to 49% stake in Aditya Birla Group’s renewable energy business for around $400 million has been put on hold due to “valuation mismatch", according to two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more