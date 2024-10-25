Qatar's Nebras deal with Aditya Birla Group's green arm on hold

A number of green energy deals are in the works in India, as reported by Mint. Thailand’s energy firm Banpu Public Company Ltd recently joined the fray with former US vice-president Al Gore-headed Generation Investment Management’s Just Climate LLP, and Singapore’s CapitaLand Investment Ltd to acquire Eversource Capital-backed Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd in a deal having an enterprise value of around $325 million. A host of Australian superannuation funds such as AustralianSuper, UniSuper and Hostplus, among others, are also eyeing investment in domestic renewable energy space.