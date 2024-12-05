Companies
Quadria Capital to invest half of its India funds in climate-related healthcare solutions
Jessica Jani 4 min read 05 Dec 2024, 01:27 PM IST
SummaryQuadria Capital said in a report that there is a $3 billion annual investment opportunity in adaptation-focused businesses, emphasising the urgency for targeted investments to mitigate health risks linked to climate change.
Quadria Capital plans to invest about half its capital in Indian entities that offer healthcare solutions to address adverse situations brought about by climate change, a senior executive said.
