Qualcomm, C-DOT ink pact to support India-based developers, startups
Qualcomm and C-DOT will facilitate access to foundational chip technologies and domain experts that will stimulate innovation and help developers, start-ups, academia, and industry partners
NEW DELHI : Chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies has entered into a partnership with government-backed Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to support India-based developers and startups working on innovative products and use cases.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message