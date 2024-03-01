Qualcomm, C-DOT ink pact to support India-based developers, startups

NEW DELHI :Chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies has entered into a partnership with government-backed Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to support India-based developers and startups working on innovative products and use cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pact, signed at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, will support C-DOT with expertise and best practices, state-of-the-art technology, intellectual property training and tools, according to a release.

It will fast-track the development and commercialization of indigenous telecom products utilizing Qualcomm wireless solutions and technologies to Indian startups, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and academic institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Qualcomm and C-DOT will facilitate access to foundational chip technologies and domain experts that will stimulate innovation and help them scale up their R&D efforts.

The announcement comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved proposals worth ₹1.26 trillion to set up India's first semiconductor fabrication unit by the Tata Group and two other chip units including a testing and packaging facility.

While Tata Electronics will build India’s first semiconductor fab in Gujarat’s Dholera for ₹91,000 crore along with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd will build an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) plant in Assam’s Morigaon for ₹27,000 crore. Separately, CG Power Pvt. Ltd will build an ATMP unit in Gujarat’s Sanand at an investment of ₹7,600 crore, along with Japan’s Renesas Electronics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With the government’s push for Design in India coupled with growing adoption of 5G and on device-AI, we see greater scope for innovations," said Savi Soin, senior vice president, and president of Qualcomm India.

C-DOT’s portfolio includes networking, security, and digital communication solutions.

Qualcomm, as a fabless chip design firm, has been increasing investments in India on an annual basis and has the second largest research and development centre in the world in the country. Rahul Patel, Qualcomm Technologies’ group general manager for connectivity, broadband and networking told Mint that the company was participating in enabling the electronics and manufacturing ecosystem of India as it was a ‘very strategic’ market for the firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

