“This is an India-first chip, and it is going to other markets from here, for instance, Latin America and Central Asia, with a faster ramp-up in India, by Q4 this year," Qualcomm India president Savi Soin said. “We want to bring the 5G devices down to ₹8,000 and below such that technology becomes more affordable. Our goal would be hopefully, in a year from now, to get GenAI on lower-tier devices."

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is being adopted by several smartphone makers, starting with Xiaomi, and this will enable them to bring out low-cost 5G phones by the end of this year or the January-March quarter.

Also Read: Qualcomm may replicate China model in India: Soin “We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users" said Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India. “Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts."

Smartphones built on the chipset will have dual band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio and smoother gaming and video streaming experience for consumers.

Car connectivity The US chipmaker that competes with Chinese rival Mediatek is aggressively looking at the automotive segment including electric and internal combustion engine-based two-, three- and four-wheeler vehicles, to sell its platform along with the chipset.

“Connectivity should be in all vehicles and that strategy has to converge with the phone, which is what we’re seeing in China and that’s what is being demanded by auto customers in India," Soin noted.

On the competition, Soin said that Qualcomm’s development teams in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru work directly with mobile or auto makers rather than through teams sitting out of other countries, which makes their proposition to Indian businesses better.

Qualcomm will continue to invest in India by increasing the headcount of engineers and creating capacities for global deployment, besides driving developers and semiconductor partners, he added.

Qualcomm’s chipset for Windows laptops will also undergo an expansion into other markets, even as India provides a massive upside in the coming years.

“The next two years we’re expecting around at least a 15% growth since there is a large installed base of PCs that are waiting for a refresh," said Kedar Kondap, senior vice president, heading compute and gaming.

He pointed to three inflection points that will lead to a ramp-up of the Indian PC market, beginning with the transition of Windows 10 devices to Windows 11, the refresh cycle of laptops bought during Covid in 2020-21, and more crucially, the advent of AI in personal computers, which he said will drive a behavioural change in consumers and lead to higher adoption of AI-based PCs.