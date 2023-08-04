Qualcomm, the leading smartphone processor manufacturer, appointed Savi Soin as the President of Qualcomm India on August 3. He will be responsible for guiding the company's strategy in the Indian market . The statement said, “Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India," reported PTI.

Savi Soin, who has been with Qualcomm for more than two decades, previously served as the head of strategy and business development at Qualcomm Technologies' semiconductor division.

Meanwhile, Rajen Vagadia, the outgoing Qualcomm India President who served as the President for the last five years, will move to the company's headquarters in San Diego. He will take on a new role as Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

Also read: Qualcomm announces world’s first satellite-based two-way messaging solution

Savi Soin's appointment is effective immediately, and he will report directly to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Technologies. In his new role, Soin will focus on strengthening relationships with industry partners and the government across various sectors, including mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial, IoT, and communication infrastructure.

Soin will also be responsible for overseeing Qualcomm's strategy in India, a market that is increasingly becoming a focus for global players due to its emergence as an innovation hub. This appointment comes amid Qualcomm's warning of potential job cuts, as consumer spending on gadgets like smartphones remains sluggish, reported Reuters.

Also read: Laid off by Qualcomm, Indian techie on H1B visa seeks help finding new job

"India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it," said company's Chief Commercial Officer, Jim Cathey.

Savi Soin's appointment follows the recent appointment of a former Amazon.com executive by Microsoft as the Corporate Vice President of its India and South Asia arm.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)