Qualcomm appoints Savi Soin as president of Qualcomm India to lead strategy in Indian market.
Qualcomm, the leading smartphone processor manufacturer, appointed Savi Soin as the President of Qualcomm India on August 3. He will be responsible for guiding the company's strategy in the Indian market. The statement said, “Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India," reported PTI.