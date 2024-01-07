Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Qualcomm India to invest 177.27 cr for new design centre

Qualcomm India to invest 177.27 cr for new design centre

Gulveen Aulakh

The facility in Chennai, which will focus on research in areas that complement wi-fi technologies, is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 professionals

India is the second-largest base outside of San Diego for Qualcomm’s research and development efforts. (Reuters)

NEW DELHI :Qualcomm India will invest 177.27 crore in setting up a design centre in Chennai, the chipmaker said at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet on Sunday.

The centre will focus on innovations in areas that complement wi-fi technologies and contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development efforts in 5G cellular technology, the company said.

“The new design centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India," said Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India. “The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India and Design in India."

The facility is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 professionals.

Qualcomm currently has about 17,000 employees in India. The company has been investing in design-focused initiatives in the country for several years through programmes such as ‘Qualcomm Design in India Challenge’ and ‘Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Programme’.

India is the second-largest base outside of San Diego for Qualcomm’s research and development efforts. In India, Qualcomm has R&D centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
