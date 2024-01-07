Qualcomm India to invest 177.27 cr for new design centre

NEW DELHI :Qualcomm India will invest ₹177.27 crore in setting up a design centre in Chennai, the chipmaker said at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The centre will focus on innovations in areas that complement wi-fi technologies and contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development efforts in 5G cellular technology, the company said.

“The new design centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India," said Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India. “The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India and Design in India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The facility is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 professionals.

Qualcomm currently has about 17,000 employees in India. The company has been investing in design-focused initiatives in the country for several years through programmes such as ‘Qualcomm Design in India Challenge’ and ‘Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Programme’.

India is the second-largest base outside of San Diego for Qualcomm’s research and development efforts. In India, Qualcomm has R&D centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

