Qualcomm India to invest 177.27 cr for new design centre

NEW DELHI :Qualcomm India will invest ₹177.27 crore in setting up a design centre in Chennai, the chipmaker said at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet on Sunday.
The centre will focus on innovations in areas that complement wi-fi technologies and contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development efforts in 5G cellular technology, the company said.
“The new design centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India," said Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India. “The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India and Design in India."
The facility is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 professionals.
Qualcomm currently has about 17,000 employees in India. The company has been investing in design-focused initiatives in the country for several years through programmes such as ‘Qualcomm Design in India Challenge’ and ‘Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Programme’.
India is the second-largest base outside of San Diego for Qualcomm’s research and development efforts. In India, Qualcomm has R&D centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida.
