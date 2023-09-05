Qualcomm to power luxury car infotainment systems for Mercedes and BMW. Here's how1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Qualcomm to provide chips for Mercedes and BMW infotainment systems, aims for $4 billion in automotive revenue by 2026.
On Tuesday, Qualcomm, the prominent U.S. semiconductor company, announced its agreement to provide chips for in-car infotainment systems to the prestigious automakers Mercedes and BMW. Qualcomm, which dominates the smartphone chip market, has seen a decline in that sector over the past year.