Quantum MF cries foul on ICICI Securities delisting, complains to Sebi
SummaryQuantum Mutual Fund has stated in its complaint to Sebi that the deslisting of ICICI Securities would result in a loss of ₹6.1 crore to its unit holders and a loss of about ₹1,777 crore to the brokerage's minority shareholders
MUMBAI : In a rare instance of investor activism by an asset management company, Quantum Mutual Fund has written to the markets regulator objecting to the delisting of ICICI Securities Ltd on grounds of unfair valuation for the brokerage’s minority shareholders.