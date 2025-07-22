After groceries and electronics, fashion is the next quick-commerce battleground
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Reliance Retail has launched Ajio Rush for four-hour deliveries in six cities. Myntra's M-Now has expanded to major metros. Libas is investing in dark stores. But can fashion generate the same response as groceries to small electronics? And is it even worth the effort?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: After getting urban Indians hooked on to 10-minute groceries to electronics, Indian online retailers will now battle for quick delivery of a category tailored to fuel instant gratification: fashion.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story