"We launched Ajio Rush—the equivalent of a quick commerce service—in the top six cities. We have carved out space in our stores, and we are delivering from those stores where the promise is within four hours. That is live in six cities with 130,000-plus options," said Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer atReliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), during the company’s post-earnings call Friday evening. "These are curated options in those stores because we have a lot of data for those pincodes in terms of what's selling, and what we see are initial signs; it's still relatively young."