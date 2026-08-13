Convenience gains festive ground as quick commerce set to outpace e-commerce

Bengaluru: Quick commerce is expected to outpace traditional e-commerce this festive season, as consumers increasingly turn to instant-delivery platforms for gifting, home décor and other convenience-led purchases, analysts said.
This shift is being driven by evolving consumer behaviour, as customers increasingly opt for last-minute purchases or spur-of-the-moment celebrations, relying on quick commerce to fulfil orders instantly.
“We expect quick-commerce growth to be higher than e-commerce growth this festive season. This will also be a key year for quick commerce as the lines between e-commerce and quick commerce increasingly blur,” said Satish Meena, analyst at market research firm Datum Intelligence.