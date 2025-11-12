Quick commerce no longer a mad dash as firms use algos to group orders and cut costs
Sakshi Sadashiv 6 min read 12 Nov 2025, 04:17 pm IST
Faced with rising competition and pressure to generate profits, the likes of Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket are using algorithms to save on costs without increasing delivery times too much.
Quick-commerce platforms, faced with stiff competition and mounting profitability pressures, are incorporating ‘batching’ – grouping nearby orders into a single run—into their everyday operations by using algorithms that weigh proximity, order value, delivery time and rider availability to combine multiple orders. In doing so, the likes of Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket are turning what was once a delivery sprint into an intricate logistics puzzle.
