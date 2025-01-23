Quick commerce firms brace for higher churn of dark store workers amid rising competition
Summary
- Every month, there are at least 8,000 to 10,000 open positions for such roles in quick commerce warehouses and dark stores, across metro cities in India where these platforms operate majorly.
Dark stores are scrambling for workers to pick, pack and load a range of goods, as a quick commerce funding boom sparks breakneck expansion across hundreds of India's towns and cities. Open positions for so-called under-the-roof workers have shot up, industry specialists said, as companies aggressively expand their networks to realize growth ambitions. Not surprisingly, attrition has soared.