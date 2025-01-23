According to data from Teamlease, attrition at quick commerce warehouses is 12-15% a month, against 8-10% in the overall e-commerce and logistics industry, and 6% at some of the older and more stable companies. Generally, for a dark store employee, the average tenure in a company is 7-8 months, despite many platforms offering one-year contracts, after which they receive a retention bonus. This essentially means a Zepto, Blinkit or Instamart is likely to see its entire dark store workforce change every year, adding to hiring costs for these hyper-funded players.