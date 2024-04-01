Quick getaways, spiritual quests fuel India's tourism: Booking.com's Houldsworth
The surge in India's travel industry is not only fueled by expanding spiritual and wedding tourism but also by a strong outbound travel market
NEW DELHI : India's travel and tourism sector is seeing robust growth, propelled by an increasing appetite for frequent and shorter trips, said Laura Houldsworth, Asia Pacific managing director for Booking.com. In a recent interview with Mint, she said this surge is not only fueled by expanding spiritual and wedding tourism but also by a strong outbound travel market.