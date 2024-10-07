Companies
Quick Heal eyes small firms, individuals with its AI-powered anti-fraud tool
Summary
- The software, once installed on a laptop, PC or mobile phone, evaluates the user’s risk profile. Using AI alerts on receiving a potentially fraudulent call, the tool protects from phishing link scams, alerts when a call may potentially lead to fraud, and detects fake apps, and QR codes.
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, which provides cybersecurity software, aims to make small businesses and individuals the largest category of users for its new artificial intelligence-powered anti-fraud tool called Antifraud.ai.
