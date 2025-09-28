Quorum Club to invest ₹500-600 crore to expand portfolio
The luxury members-only club is rebranding, changing its name to Q Club, evaluating new locations in Pune and Goa, and expanding to become a broader lifestyle hospitality business.
New Delhi: Quorum Club LLP, the luxury members-only club behind The Quorum, is set to invest ₹500-600 crore over the next five years to expand into Bengaluru, co-founder and chief executive officer Vivek Narain told Mint. The firm will also evaluate projects in cities such as Pune, Goa and another location in the National Capital Region, he said.