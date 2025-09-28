New Delhi: Quorum Club LLP, the luxury members-only club behind The Quorum, is set to invest ₹500-600 crore over the next five years to expand into Bengaluru, co-founder and chief executive officer Vivek Narain told Mint . The firm will also evaluate projects in cities such as Pune, Goa and another location in the National Capital Region, he said.

Quorum Club is rebranding its umbrella identity as Q Collective, and will also look to become a broader lifestyle hospitality business beyond its existing clubs in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“We have been building capabilities for the last two years and we’re now at the stage of extending our business across lifestyle hospitality, including rooms. We are not only adding new cities but also evolving our offerings to include meeting and event venues, premium co-working spaces, and hotel rooms adjacent to or within our clubs," Narain said.

Also Read | An American hotel chain has grand plans for India

The company currently operates around 250,000 sq ft of luxury club space across its properties and expects to generate a turnover of about ₹200 crore in FY26, Narain said, up from ₹145 crore in FY25. “About 50% of our business comes from membership fees, and the other half comes from sale of services like food and beverage, events and private functions. We generate nearly ₹100 crore annually from food and beverage alone," he said. For membership, the company has a one time fee of ₹5 lakh for a couple and annual membership charges of ₹1-2 lakh.

Bengaluru club launch

The upcoming Bengaluru club will span around 66,000 sq. ft and include 30 hotel rooms, is being built in partnership with local developer, The Machani Group. “Rooms are within the club itself. This is a starting point to build a broader lifestyle hospitality ecosystem," Narain added.

The company partners with real estate developers in some cases and in others, it leases properties to run its clubs. The Hyderabad club, in Knowledge City, developed in partnership with Sattva Group and Blackstone India Real Estate, is about 70,000 sq. ft., making it the company’s largest facility to date.

Also Read | Airfares to US spike amid H-1B visa confusion

"Other than a few top-end boutique hotels, the rest are ordinary. There’s space to create authentic, design-driven, lifestyle concepts and that’s what we aim to do. Before the pandemic, very rarely did people spend more than ₹10,000 on a hotel room. Now there’s acceptance that you have to pay for quality and luxury, and spending on rooms worth ₹20,000-25,000 have become more acceptable. It used to be limited to a very small segment; now it’s getting broader," he added.

Narain said the company is profitable and will fund most of its immediate needs internally. Over the next five years, "of the ₹500-600 crore, roughly ₹100 crore will come from capital we already have, and the rest from institutional funding. This will go into building more adjacent hospitality concepts and new club locations," he said.

The company has around 5,000 members across its clubs, with plans to expand to 10,000 members in Bengaluru over the next couple of years. “We like to have diversity in our membership, from young entrepreneurs to senior executives, and our spaces cater to different needs, from wellness and cultural programming to events and dining," he said.

Quorum Club Pvt. Ltd was co-founded by Narain and his wife Sonya Jehan, an actor. It began operations in 2018 from Gurugram, followed by Mumbai in 2021, where it took over a 40,000 sq. ft club in Lower Parel, the earlier A Club. It launched its Hyderabad club this year and also operates District150, a meetings and events venture, and The Business Quarter, a co-working brand co-located with its clubs.

Quorum Club's shareholders include Alok Oberoi, Gurmeet Nihal Singh, Sabre Advisors, Shon Randhawa, Sattva Group, and Karanpal Singh. In 2024, it sold 5% stake to Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas in pre-series A round funding.