The company currently operates around 250,000 sq ft of luxury club space across its properties and expects to generate a turnover of about ₹200 crore in FY26, Narain said, up from ₹145 crore in FY25. “About 50% of our business comes from membership fees, and the other half comes from sale of services like food and beverage, events and private functions. We generate nearly ₹100 crore annually from food and beverage alone," he said. For membership, the company has a one time fee of ₹5 lakh for a couple and annual membership charges of ₹1-2 lakh.