Radhika Gupta shares throwback photo of her in a Mercedes showroom, see here

Financial services company Edelweises AMC's MD and CEO Radhika Gupta on 1 December shared a throwback photo of her in a Mercedes showroom, while working with Edelweiss.
She took to Twitter and wrote, "A few years ago I was indeed selling SIPs in the Mercedes showroom. Shot in 2020, when ET 40 under 40 was sponsored by Mercedes."
Gupta shared the image after a day Mercedes India sales and marketing head Santosh Iyer said that the rising popularity of SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) in India has hit the sale of luxury cars.
Earlier, Iyer had said that people are diverting money to Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) of mutual funds instead of fulfilling their luxury ambitions.
Being the head of an investment and financial services firm, Gupta herself has often spoken out in favour of SIPs. She also tweeted is going to start at SIP in a large and midcap index fund for their son.
