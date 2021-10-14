Radical transparency pays off for GitLab CEO worth $2 billion. Here's the story

While GitLab is legally based in San Francisco, its 1,503-member workforce is 100% remote and has been since the company’s early days. The firm’s website highlights the global span of its employees, listing each person’s whereabouts down to the town, from Wailuku, Hawaii, to Novosibirsk in Siberia. Sijbrandij emerged during the pandemic as a proselytizer for working from home. GitLab’s Remote Work Playbook, a spinoff of the vaunted company handbook, offers what it calls “unparalleled insight on creating and maintaining a distributed company."